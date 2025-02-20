Hundreds of game fishers take to the water for Billfish Shootout



THE annual Garmin Billfish Shootout once more drew hundreds of competitive fishermen to the waters of Port Stephens in pursuit of science, prestige and prizes.

The event has grown over the course of nearly 20 years to become the biggest competition of its kind in Australia.



It’s worth it for your business.

Message us.

Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.

Email us – Advertise with News of The Area today.It’s worth it for your business.Message us.Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.Email us – media@newsofthearea.com.au

It was birthed by the Newcastle Port Stephens Game Fish Club and has attracted sponsorship from major fishing, boating and outdoor lifestyle brands including PENN, Club Marine, Pelagic Gear Australia, and namesake Garmin.

Troy Radford, the current president of the club, said “it just gets bigger and bigger every year.”

“There is nowhere else in Australia that produces the conditions we have here in Port Stephens.

“Our game fishing season starts at the end of December and it will run past Easter. And we’ll still catch marlin out here in June.

“People come from all over the world to fish in Port Stephens.”

The Billfish Shootout is a game fishing tournament held over two days during which crews try their hand at hooking marlin or sharks (excluding Scalloped, Hammerhead and Great Whites), with cash prizes awarded for the biggest catch.

There are also prizes in a Tag and Release category for sailfish, swordfish and spearfish.

More than 140 boats were registered as participants in last weekend’s tournament.

Crews and family members attended a launch event on Friday, 14 February, at the Shoal Bay Country Club.

Troy had the duty of going over the rules and schedule for the event, including the unfortunate weather forecast.

“We’ve got bad weather tomorrow, and it doesn’t look like we’ll get any fishing done on Sunday” he said.

“But everyone’s come here anyway, and we’re going to have a great time!”

As events transpired, the windy conditions on Sunday did bring an early end to the tournament but the club made good on the promise of a President’s Shout BBQ for everyone.

Any prizes that weren’t awarded on Saturday were given away on Sunday.

More than $150,000 in cash and prizes was awarded at the closing ceremony, held at Soldiers Point Bowling Club.

Based on previous years the influx of competitors and their families into Nelson Bay for this event potentially contributes $10 million to the local economy.

By Lindsay HALL