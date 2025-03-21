Hunter Region Botanic Gardens reopening after storm damage



THE Hunter Region Botanic Gardens are reopening after suffering significant damage during storms on 15 January. Hundreds of trees were knocked down throughout the 125 hectare site and the Gardens have been closed to the public since then.

“It was truly heartbreaking,” said Ken Page, chairperson of the Heatherbrae-based gardens.



It’s worth it for your business.

Message us.

Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.

Email us – Advertise with News of The Area today.It’s worth it for your business.Message us.Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.Email us – media@newsofthearea.com.au

“We arrived at our front gate the morning after the storm and had to call in some of our volunteers to bring their chainsaws from home to cut our way in.

“There were four 30 metre gum trees across our picnic area, our children’s playhouse was completely smashed and there was not even one of our walking paths not blocked by fallen trees.

“From the front gate right through to the back of the property, there were trees down everywhere.”

The Gardens are run entirely by volunteers, receive no ongoing government funding and rely on gate takings and donations to operate.

The sheer size of the clean-up job at hand for volunteers was quickly overwhelming, so the Gardens asked the community for help clearing trees and debris.

Emergency services groups such as the SES and RFS also lent a hand and their equipment.

Despite the assistance, hanging branches in trees were a major problem, particularly due to the cost of arborist services.

“Many of our volunteers were here for the aftermath of the Pasha Bulka storm in 2007, and they say that this storm has caused far more damage,” said Mr Page.

“But they all rolled up their sleeves and got on with the job of restoring what they could.

“They are an awesome bunch of people and it shows that these Botanic Gardens are built with love and the community needs to come together now to support that effort.”

To raise funds for the Gardens, and to welcome the community back in, a re-opening event will be held on Sunday, 30 March from 10am.

Features of the day include live music, a sausage sizzle and a plant sale.

Entry will be by donation.

Any extra donations towards the storm clean-up fund are appreciated.

The event will be opened by Port Stephens Mayor Leah Anderson.

Some areas of the Gardens remain out of bounds due to storm damage.