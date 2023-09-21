Hunter River High recognised for across the board HSC improvements

HUNTER River High School has taken out a coveted award at the NSW Ministers and Secretary’s Awards for Excellence 2023.

The awards are a celebration of the best of public schooling in the state.



It’s worth it for your business.

Message us.

Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.

Email us – Advertise with News of The Area today.It’s worth it for your business.Message us.Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.Email us – media@newsofthearea.com.au

At the awards, public education was noted as a cornerstone of the future of NSW.

The awards recognise students, teachers, school staff and breakthrough initiatives from across the state.

Hunter River High School sits within a socioeconomically disadvantaged catchment area, making its achievement of overall improvements in their students’ HSC results all the more impressive.

In 2017 the school’s results sat 9.9 percent below the state average.

Now in 2023 that figure has risen to just 1.3 percent below the state average.

Deb Dibley, Principal of Hunter River High School, told News Of The Area, “We have been doing a number of things.

“Focusing on numeracy and literacy education and personal growth to empower students.”

The school now has a dedicated senior learning area with staff available to support students through their learning journey.

“We also profile each student,” Ms Dibley said.

“Working with students and mentoring them.

“The school is also engaged in research-based upskilling for head teachers.”

Dibley is incredibly proud of her teaching staff, and the students’ outcomes.

She believes that it is important that her whole team is “singing from the same songbook”.

By Marian SAMPSON