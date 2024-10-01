Hunter Water rolls out new leak detection technologies



IN AN effort to improve the region’s water security, Hunter Water is rolling out a range of new leak detection technologies.

Hunter Water Managing Director Darren Cleary says detecting and fixing leaks is a key priority, with recent initiatives achieving a 27 percent reduction in leakage across the organisation’s 5000-kilometre network of water pipes.



“Finding and fixing hidden leaks and predicting water main breaks can be a challenge across our broad and complex network of pipes, but our investment in new technology and innovation is assisting our teams to work efficiently and effectively,” he said.

Hunter Water is currently trialling the implementation of new digital meters for customers, with wireless communication devices offering real-time insights into water consumption.

The number of flowmeters and monitoring devices operating in the network has also been significantly increased.

Mr Cleary says these programs, working in parallel with a new partnership with the University of Adelaide, allow for a “multifaceted approach to the complex challenge of detecting leaks”.

“We have partnered with the University of Adelaide to trial their advanced leak detection system.

“This system uses cutting-edge machine learning models to detect and locate leaks by analysing vibrations.

“The trial is showing great success, already identifying six leaks across our network,” Mr Cleary said.

Hunter Water is also rehabilitating and replacing essential aging infrastructure, such as reservoirs and trunk mains, to prevent leaks and ensure the network continues to operate reliably.

As an additional measure, pressure-reducing valves will be installed in network areas with high pressure.

“Reducing losses within our network is essential to our business and our multifaceted and evolving program underscores our dedication to water conservation and optimising network performance,” Mr Cleary said.

“The Lower Hunter Water Security Plan describes Hunter Water’s role in making the most of its existing water sources and ensuring water security for the region.

“Identifying and reducing leakage play a significant role in achieving this,” Mr Cleary said.