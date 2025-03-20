Hurdler Anna Taylor-Anderson to spearhead Port Stephens contingent at state titles



PORT Stephens’ elite young athletes will mix it with the best at State Track and Field Athletics Championship carnivals over the next fortnight.

An outstanding crop of juniors from both the Port Stephens and Raymond Terrace athletics clubs are primed for action at the Sydney Olympic Park Athletics Centre, which features the premier talent in the junior class and Little Athletics.

Nine of the Port Stephens club’s top prospects have trained the house down in recent weeks in preparation for the championships – eager to achieve personal best efforts in elite company.

Leading juniors Summah Harrison, Anna Taylor-Anderson, Elara Barnes, Mia McDonald, Naomi Reungkitchaya and Eva Hanrahan performed strongly at the NSW Junior Track and Field titles last weekend in various events.

They are joined by emerging athletes Denver Trojkovic, Evelyn Jurisic and Joy Schneider who line-up in sprint and field events at this weekend’s NSW Little Athletics Championships.

Ten-year-old Denver will compete in the Boys 800 metres category with nine-year-olds Evelyn and Joy qualifying for the girls 400 metres and long jump competitions respectively.

All eyes are on Tomaree High School athletics sensations Anna and Mia who show enormous potential in track and field.

Fourteen-year-old hurdles champion Anna showed her versatility in the Girls Under 15 division with encouraging displays in her pet 90m hurdles event plus the 100m sprint, triple jump and high jump.

Mia is another rising 14-year-old hurdler and sprinter who qualified in the Girls Under 15s hurdles over 300 metres.

Promising 13-year-old Elara demonstrated her ability in both the 200m hurdles and 200m sprint in the Girls Under 14s category with 15-year-old Naomi showing her prowess in the Girls Under 16s discus throw.

Fourteen-year-old Eva competed in the Girls Under 15s shot put event while Corlette’s former NSW schoolgirls champion Summah featured in the Under 20s Women’s 100m sprint final.

Port Stephens Athletics Club head coach Bob Walkley told News Of The Area that the nine athletes were “rewarded” for their consistent performances and strong work ethics.

“They have so much ability and deserved their opportunity to compete at the State titles through sheer hard work.”

By Chris KARAS