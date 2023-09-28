Hurry! Applications for Coffs Coast Business Awards closing soon

DESIGNED to recognise and reward the region’s outstanding businesses and business people, the 2023 Coffs Coast Business Awards are now open for nomination.

For nearly two decades, the Coffs Harbour Chamber of Commerce has been driving the awards, which encourage businesses to aspire for excellence within the community and provide a platform for Coffs Coast businesses to be seen, recognised and rewarded.

“Coffs Coast businesses are the engine-room of our local economy and deserve to be recognised,” a Coffs Harbour Chamber of Commerce spokesperson told News Of The Area.

“The Chamber, in hosting the Coffs Coast Business Awards, has been doing just that for over nineteen years and it has become the business networking event of the year.

“It’s a celebration of the business community’s contribution to the economic vitality and quality of life in the region.”

Micro, small, medium and large members of the business community are represented in the annual awards.

The awards also highlight businesses across the Coffs Coast region – Coffs Harbour, Woolgoolga, Sawtell, Toormina, Bellingen, Urunga, Nambucca and Dorrigo.

“The awards provide the platform for our businesses to be showcased – giving recognition to those businesses that strive for excellence and have achieved sustained growth as a result,” the spokesperson said.

There are nineteen categories for local businesses to enter: Outstanding Start-up, Excellence in Micro Business, Excellence in Small Business, Excellence in Business, Excellence in Innovation, Excellence in Sustainability, Outstanding Community Organisation, Employer of Choice, Outstanding Employee, Outstanding Young Business Leader, Outstanding Business Leader, Excellence in Diversity and Inclusion, Retail Award, Professional Services Award, Accommodation Award, Tourism Experiences and Events Award, Marketing and Advertising Award, Professional Development/Staff Training Award, Hospitality Award, Business of the Year and Hall of Fame.

Applications close on 9 October 2023, with applicants encouraged to apply for one or more categories.

There is no charge to enter the Awards.

“The application process itself helps businesses review their performance and focus on core strengths and goals.

“It’s also a good way to benchmark against others in similar industries.

With a set period for submitting an entry into the 2023 Coffs Coast Business Awards, it’s time to start thinking about either nominating your favourite business or getting your own application ready.

“If you’ve been in business for a year or more, experienced successful growth and are ready for the recognition your hard work deserves, the Coffs Coast Business Awards are the perfect place to showcase your business.”

Winners are announced at the annual Awards ceremony, to be held on Saturday 25 November 2023 at Pacific Bay Resort.

“Each year, attendance at the Gala Presentation Dinner ranges between 300-400 people, including our local, State and Federal representatives, other captains of industry, business owners and their staff,” the spokesperson said.

For more information about the Coffs Coast Business Awards, visit https://coffschamber.com.au/coffs-coast-business-awards/.