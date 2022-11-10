Ignite MNC tackles important issues for Mid North Coast

THE chance to discuss key issues impacting the region, including the Nambucca Valley, brought participants flocking to the Regional Development Australia Mid North Coast (RDAMNC) annual conference, ‘Ignite MNC’, on Wednesday, November 2.

They were there to learn, connect, and discuss issues around the three main themes of the conference: Housing,

Circular Economy, and Workforce.



Kerry Grace, CEO of RDAMNC said, “Ignite is an important event on the Mid North Coast annual calendar and we were thrilled to return to a face-to-face format this year.”

Housing was a key theme of Ignite this year, and issues around accessible and affordable housing were

discussed by housing industry experts.

The housing keynote speaker, Ian Ugarte, advocated strongly for NSW Local Government planning controls to be changed, aligning with other states to allow multiple dwellings in single residences.

“With the right councils being brave in their decisions about sharing control of approvals, we can produce one million new front doors in the next year,” Mr Ugarte said.

The Circular Economy was another key theme explored by the symposium, with the results of local

research shared with Ignite participants.

Opportunities and barriers to a more circular economy on the Mid North Coast were explored by the keynote speaker and panellists.

Waste consultant Keiran Travers said, “In the short term the region could make better use of recycled material, particular organic waste (food and garden waste) by either composting at home or by using processed organic waste in infrastructure or rehabilitation projects.”

Workforce was the third theme for Ignite this year, with conference speakers discussing the new world of work and how to navigate blended workplaces, as well as local best practice employers sharing innovative ideas and techniques.

Ms Grace said, “Our region has faced down some incredible challenges over the past few years, and with more

disruptions ahead of us, an opportunity such as Ignite which brings people together to talk about things that matter deeply to the region is invaluable.”

More information about the themes discussed at Ignite MNC 2022 can be found in the event wrap up at www.rdamnc.org.au.

For further information, contact Sara Runciman, RDAMNC Communications Officer at media@rdamnc.org.au or 0409 580 741.

By Andrew VIVIAN