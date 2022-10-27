Ignite MNC Woolgoolga Conference to cover housing, the circular economy and workforce

IGNITE MNC, Regional Development Australia Mid North Coast’s (RDAMNC) annual conference, will be held this year at Woolgoolga Surf Club on November 2.

RDAMNC CEO Kerry Grace said, “Following on from the successful film launch of ‘Our Spaces’ in Port Macquarie in August, RDAMNC will continue the conversation about housing at Ignite MNC 2022.”



It’s worth it for your business.

Message us.

Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.

Email us – Advertise with News of The Area today.It’s worth it for your business.Message us.Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.Email us – media@newsofthearea.com.au

The Ignite MNC event is organised around three key themes: ‘Housing’, ‘The Circular Economy’ and ‘Workforce’.

Keynote speaker for the ‘Housing’ theme is Ian Ugarte, a housing entrepreneur who converts large four bedroom houses into four micro apartments, renting them out to singles and couples at affordable rates, including utilities.

“We have invited housing entrepreneur Mr Ugarte to speak on reimagining housing, as well as a panel of speakers who are thinking outside the square on the matter of how we use our domestic spaces,” said Ms Grace.

“Ian is a property developer with a difference.

“He is passionate about creating affordable housing options which looks after the needs of working singles and couples, and we think his ideas could make a difference where it counts here on the Mid North Coast.”

Mr Ugarte said there is an ‘upside-down’ housing market in Australia, where 60-80 percent of the houses built are large four-bedroom/two-bathroom properties, while 60-80 percent of the rental market is made up of singles and couples.

“This results in a supply-demand mismatch, where singles and couples are rattling around in houses too big for their needs, which reduces the availability of these larger houses for families who do need the extra space,” Mr Ugarte said.

“There is an opportunity in the oversupply of these larger houses; to convert those large homes in to four micro apartments, including a bedroom, a bathroom, a sitting room and a kitchenette, with a shared kitchen and laundry, with the rental price including utilities.”

Another housing panellist is Michele Adair, a tireless advocate for affordable housing in the Illawarra, who just this week has taken out a Women in Leadership Award for Excellence award.

The ‘Circular Economy’ panel includes Keiran Travers, an experienced waste and recycling consultant who specialises in assisting public and private sector organisations to manage their waste better.

RDAMNC will also be sharing the results of their Mid North Coast Circular Economy research project, which explored what is happening in the circular economy in the region, as well as identifying opportunities and barriers to a more circular economy.

‘Workforce’ is an important part of the remit for RDAMNC, and at Ignite this year, the keynote speaker will be Warren Kennaugh.

Warren is a well-respected executive performance coach and will be exploring the future of work, with a special focus on bringing the team back together as organisations navigate blended workplaces and working from home.

The panel will feature local best practice employers sharing innovative ideas and techniques to attract and maintain their workforces, as well as Dr Cath Cosgrave, a rural change maker and strategic advisor specialising in strengthening rural professional workforces.

Although Ignite is in Woolgoolga this year, it’s important to note that the conference is aimed at the entire Mid North Coast.

Dr Clare Allen, General Manager for Port Macquarie Hastings City Council, will be delivering the opening address, and Liz Jeremy, General Manager for Bellingen Shire Council, will be part of the Circular Economy discussion.

Coffs Harbour City Council is a major sponsor for the event.

More information and tickets can be found at https://rdamnc.org.au/ignite.

The second public film screening of ‘Our Spaces’ will be at Sawtell Majestic Cinemas on December 13, with all proceeds going to Lifeline North Coast.

By Andrew VIVIAN