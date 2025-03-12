‘Illuminating Women’ talks set for James Theatre



THIS Friday will mark the beginning of a series of talks at the James Theatre in Dungog.

The “Illuminating Women” series is a collaboration between the Dungog-Clarence Town chapter of the CWA and the Paterson Allyn Williams Science & Ideas Hub.



It’s worth it for your business.

Message us.

Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.

Email us – Advertise with News of The Area today.It’s worth it for your business.Message us.Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.Email us – media@newsofthearea.com.au

The series will consist of four talks from interesting and accomplished women from the local community.

Organiser Libby Doolan, a member of both the CWA and Science & Ideas Hub, said the talks were intended to educate and inspire.

“The talks aren’t for just women, it’s for the wider community,” she said.

“These talks have broad appeal, we can all learn something from these inspiring women and use it in our everyday lives.”

The first of the talks will feature local architect and designer Caroline Pidcock.

A renowned architect, Ms Pidcock is the co-chair of the Australian Institute Of Architects (AIA) National Climate Action & Sustainability Committee and chairperson of the AIA Environment Design Guide Advisory Group.

In her 30-plus year career, Pidcock has campaigned extensively for sustainable architecture and has been a part of movements encouraging women to take action against climate change.

This event will be focused on the question, “How can we design a better future?”

“Caroline is a valued member of the Dungog community,” Ms Doolan said.

“Her philosophy is ‘while footprints measure our negative impacts, handprints measure the positive and the good’.

“This ‘handprints’ talk won’t just be about architecture, it will also be about how we can do things every day to design a better life for ourselves.”

The event will run on March 14 from 5:30-7:30 pm at the James Theatre.

After Ms Pidcock’s talk, attendees will have the opportunity to ask questions and there will be complimentary refreshments available.

Entry is free but attendees must book through the Trybooking website or by calling Libby Doolan on 0438 428 796.

For more details, visit the Dungog CWA or Science & Ideas Hub Facebook pages or visit www.pawsciencehub.com.

By Joseph RICHARDS