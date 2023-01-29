In emergencies it’s being prepared that counts

THE one-day Urunga Disaster Planning event took place late last year and attracted a good turnout of locals.

The session was held in conjunction with the Neighbourhood Care Network and other local emergency services.



The Australian Red Cross Bellingen/Urunga Emergency Team volunteers were out in force manning a stand to give advice to the people of Urunga.

They shared principles and practices of preparedness and showed some of the many resources available from the Red Cross.

Speakers from each of the emergency groups gave more advice and tips and answered the many questions from attendees.

“The Australian Red Cross Bellingen/Urunga Emergency Team volunteers were invited to join the event and set up a stand to hand out copies of the excellent REDiPlan booklet produced by Red Cross as well as lots of the resources that the organisation can offer to give support in so many ways,” Red Cross Volunteer Team Leader Angela Slater told News Of The Area.

The Urunga Disaster Planning session was instigated by Kerry Pearse and her colleagues who started the Bellingen Neighbourhood Network (BNN) with support from the Bellingen Shire Council.

“This (the BNN) is about neighbours helping neighbours and is a very successful way of sending SMS alerts to pass on practical help during and between emergencies.

“During the pandemic this was an invaluable source of information and advice to over 2,000 people who had registered.

“As this had worked so well, it was an opportunity to encourage the residents of Urunga and surrounds to come along to an information session and become aware of this free service and register in their area,” said Angela.

“The whole session was well received and as far as Red Cross was concerned, it was a successful few hours and good to have a presence to remind people of the role Red Cross has in the community,” she said.

By Andrea FERRARI