Inaugural Community Expo at the Nambucca Bowls Club a huge success Nambucca Valley Nambucca Valley - popup ad Photo Gallery by News Of The Area - Modern Media - August 25, 2023August 25, 2023 The Nambucca Valley Garden Club's Shirley Bolton and Marion Watts at the inaugural Community Expo at the Nambucca Bowls Club on Sunday. ON Sunday 20 August the inaugural Community Expo was held at the Nambucca Bowls Club. Over 35 organisations and clubs took part in an event that enabled members of the public to explore the options for participation and volunteering in the district. Organisations also had the opportunity to network with each other. Stalls were set up on the grassed areas outside of the Bowls Club and throughout the interior of the club. Organiser of the event, Mrs Nerida Blackford, told News Of the Area, "Although we would have like to have seen a few more members of the public coming along, many organisations have told me that they have been able to recruit a few new members and engage with people who were not aware of a particular group or club. "Most groups said they hope we are doing it again next year as they will be back so I guess that means we will be planning on another Expo next year and, hopefully, it can become an annual event." Many groups, such as the Nambucca Valley Community Church Food Hub and the Nambucca Valley Cancer Support Group, captured the attention of those who were not aware of their existence and the great work they do. Other organisations such as the Nambucca Valley Garden Club and the Macksville and District Poultry Club were able to enlighten visitors on upcoming events on their calendars. The Community Expo was of particular value to some of the newer organisations in the district. Secretary of the newly formed Nambucca Valley Evening Branch of the CWA, Anne-Maree Jolly, concluded, "The Expo gave us an opportunity to let ladies know about us and we seemed to have recruited some new members who would not have otherwise known about us." By Mick BIRTLES Representing the Nambucca River View Club were Janne Henn, Elizabeth Newman, Catherine Shepherd and Lyn McGuigan. From the Nambucca Valley Evening Branch of the CWA were Jeanette Bailey, Anne-Maree Jolly, Julie Cody and Margaret Duffus. Manning the Lions Stand were Lions Grahame Beatton, Bill Shepherd, Terri Beaman, Brian Hemsworth and Rob Smart. Representing the United Hospital Auxiliaries were Heather Edwards, Dee Hunter and Susan Hedgeloe. On hand from the Nambucca Valley Bridge Club were Carol Mekee, Sandy Ellis, Mel Brown, Louise Walton, Gary Walton, Daphne Priestly and Veronica Buchanan. From the Nambucca Valley Community Church Food Hub were Keith and Sandra Stage. Representing the Nambucca Heads Offshore Fishing Club was Mr Rhett Smyth. From the Nambucca Valley U3A were Lyn Haynes, Helen Scotta, Dianne Gulson, Wendy Montagne and Kerry Reid. Putting on a display from the Nambucca Valley Taekwondo Club Nambucca were Ethan Bullock, Kieran Herring, Freya Clissold, Kiki Schnitaler, Xzaivier Ainley, Jordan Gee and Isabelle Francis. Representing the Nambucca Valley Croquet Club were Wendy and Gary Biden. From the Nambucca Valley Cancer Support Group were Mel Brown, Ros McFadyen and Irene Rowsell. End of Life Doula, Heather Maree. Representing the Macksville and District Poultry Club were Marion, Brian and Rachel Watts.