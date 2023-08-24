Inaugural Community Expo at the Nambucca Bowls Club a huge success

ON Sunday 20 August the inaugural Community Expo was held at the Nambucca Bowls Club.

Over 35 organisations and clubs took part in an event that enabled members of the public to explore the options for participation and volunteering in the district.



Organisations also had the opportunity to network with each other.

Stalls were set up on the grassed areas outside of the Bowls Club and throughout the interior of the club.

Organiser of the event, Mrs Nerida Blackford, told News Of the Area, “Although we would have like to have seen a few more members of the public coming along, many organisations have told me that they have been able to recruit a few new members and engage with people who were not aware of a particular group or club.

“Most groups said they hope we are doing it again next year as they will be back so I guess that means we will be planning on another Expo next year and, hopefully, it can become an annual event.”

Many groups, such as the Nambucca Valley Community Church Food Hub and the Nambucca Valley Cancer Support Group, captured the attention of those who were not aware of their existence and the great work they do.

Other organisations such as the Nambucca Valley Garden Club and the Macksville and District Poultry Club were able to enlighten visitors on upcoming events on their calendars.

The Community Expo was of particular value to some of the newer organisations in the district.

Secretary of the newly formed Nambucca Valley Evening Branch of the CWA, Anne-Maree Jolly, concluded, “The Expo gave us an opportunity to let ladies know about us and we seemed to have recruited some new members who would not have otherwise known about us.”

By Mick BIRTLES