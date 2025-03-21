Independent candidate brings campaign to Tea Gardens



INDEPENDENT candidate for Lyne Jeremy Miller visited Tea Gardens on Thursday 13 March, chatting to locals at Palm Lake Resort and the Tea Gardens Hotel.

A small business owner who has lived in the Taree area for almost 30 years, Mr Miller said his interest in politics was driven by frustration over the region being taken for granted as a safe Nationals seat.



It’s worth it for your business.

Message us.

Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.

Email us – Advertise with News of The Area today.It’s worth it for your business.Message us.Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.Email us – media@newsofthearea.com.au

A strong crowd attended the pub to hear how Mr Miller plans to represent the people of Lyne in Canberra.

Major policy issues for the independent candidate include healthcare in regional areas, the cost of living, the pressing need for better infrastructure including mobile phone coverage and the internet, high electricity prices and the environment.

Tea Gardens’ Dr Sally Hunter was one local in attendance.

“Jeremy made it clear that he could see the impact of climate change on our community and believed renewable energy was an important part of the solution,” she said.

“However, he did not support renewable projects at any cost, and based on his current understanding, believed that the environmental costs of the proposed offshore windfarm in this area would be too high.”

Another local, Gordon Sutcliffe, is an organiser of Mr Miller’s campaign.

“Jeremy is committed to the principles of participatory democracy,” Mr Sutcliffe said.

“If elected, he will continue to listen to his constituents and will always act in their best interests.”