Independents join forces at Coffs Harbour’s ‘Politics in the Pub’



AN ENGAGED crowd of nearly 300 packed the Coast Hotel at Coffs Harbour last Friday night for “Politics in the Pub” featuring the first Independent Senator for the ACT David Pocock, and two-time Federal candidate for Cowper, Caz Heise.

Despite the sweltering conditions and standing-room-only crowd, the audience remained enthusiastic, directing a wide range of questions to Heise.



Topics spanned electoral reform, reliability and pricing of renewable energy in regional areas, and gambling advertising.

There was also concern about the impact on local communities of outsourcing public services for vulnerable groups such as the aged, people with disability and veterans’ families.

Small business support was a hot topic, with Heise outlining her policies in this space, such as improving local investment, expanding Federal procurement opportunities for regional businesses, and ensuring better support for tradies.

Heise’s campaign manager Clancy Barnard, said they were extremely pleased with the local response to the event, which aimed to bring together a different group of people.

“We were able to speak to a number of tradies and other locals we hadn’t engaged with before.

“We also had a lot of retirees in the room who knew David from his Wallabies days.

“Getting David’s full endorsement was a fantastic outcome.

“We knew he’d be a great fit. We also wanted to showcase the alignment between Caz and David, who got on famously during a recent podcast interview.

“We’ve long admired his work in Parliament, and he has real connections to this region.

“He and his family even stayed on a local farm while visiting.”

Caz Heise said she was pleased to have the successful Independent Senator’s public support for her campaign.

“David has shown just how much a strong independent can achieve in a balance of power position, delivering real wins on issues that matter.

“I hope to join him in Canberra to keep up this important work, making sure tradies get paid on time, strengthening integrity in politics, clamping down on corporate lobbyists, pushing for gambling reform, and better supporting small businesses.

“Now more than ever, ‘Indies’ are important on the crossbench.

Mr Pocock said he was pleased to “pay forward” the support he received when running.

“I loved the chance to share with people in Coffs my experiences as an independent representing the people of the ACT, to talk about how independents can serve our communities in parliament and the things we can achieve for them.

“Caz is tenacious, energetic and cares deeply for her community.”

By Leigh WATSON

