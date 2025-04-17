Industry leaders to attend expanded Children’s Content Summit in Coffs



DELEGATES from around the world are expected in Coffs Harbour when the Australian Children’s Content Summit returns for a third year.

The expanded summit will now run across four days, from 25-28 August, at Pacific Bay Resort.



Founded and presented by Coffs Harbour based SLR Productions, it is the only summit of its kind in Australia and offers opportunities for industry representatives to connect, create and collaborate.

For the past two years, the summit has boosted tourism on the Coffs Coast, with 260 delegates from 12 countries attending, including a distinguished lineup of industry leaders from ABC, NITV, BBC, BBC Studios, CBC, PBS Kids, Apple, Disney, Netflix, Sony, Paramount, Nine, Hello Sunshine, and more.

“The Australian Children’s Content Summit has quickly become one of the most relevant and exciting industry events on the calendar, which is why we’ve expanded to four days in 2025,” SLR Productions CEO Suzanne Ryan told News Of The Area.

“The summit offers a rare and focused opportunity for creators, producers, buyers, investors and industry leaders from around the world to come together to discuss ideas, forge partnerships and explore the future of children’s and family content.

“The quality of our speakers and sessions continues to set the bar high and delegates love the mix of insightful discussions, meaningful networking and the stunning setting of the Coffs Coast.”

The Australian Children’s Television Foundation (ACTF) is a principal partner in the event.

Its CEO Jenny Buckland said the summit aligns with the ACTF’s vision to see quality Australian children’s screen content reaching and connecting with children on all platforms.

“The summit program is exploring everything from feature films to longform drama and animation to games, YouTube, and beyond,” she said.

The summit will again be hosted by Emma Watkins, who is known for her ARIA award-winning musical children’s show “Emma Memma”.

By Andrea FERRARI