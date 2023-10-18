Information and support for beekeepers when managing Varroa mite

AS preparations continue in the transition to management of Varroa mite in NSW, a range of support materials have now been made available to assist beekeepers begin to learn to live with Varroa mite.

NSW Department of Primary Industries (NSW DPI) Technical Specialist Elizabeth Frost said the online materials will support beekeepers building their knowledge in managing Varroa mite in their hives.



“Many beekeepers understand there’s a number of ways to manage pests in a hive – not just using pesticides,” Ms Frost said.

“The NSW DPI Primefact Varroa mite management options in NSW describes the range of control methods that are part of a beekeeper’s toolkit.

“Also available is a video produced by NSW DPI’s Tocal College, which walks through the practical steps beekeepers can take to find, minimise and either prevent, eradicate or manage pests and diseases in their colonies.

There are a number of actions that beekeepers can take during this period of change in the Varroa mite response, including

● Ensuring they are a registered beekeeper in NSW

● Monitor and manage hives, in line with the national Biosecurity Code of Practice (a registration requirement)

● Continue conducting an alcohol wash, sugar shake or soapy water wash every sixteen weeks and reporting the results.

Ms Frost said NSW DPI have started distributing miticide strips to beekeepers whose hives have reached a certain mite threshold, depending on the time of year and colony phase.

“Those wishing to source strips need to test and complete the reporting form for results of their alcohol or soapy water wash or sugar shake first – selecting the amount of mites found on average during that surveillance activity,” she said.

“NSW DPI will be in contact with beekeepers to arrange support and supply of strips, providing advice on handling and use of the miticide strips.”

The Australian Pesticides and Veterinary Medicines Authority have now issued a permit for commercial beekeeping suppliers to supply miticide strips for purchase, with products expected to be available in the market in the near future.

“We strongly encourage beekeepers to start learning how to responsibly and efficiently utilise pesticide when managing Varroa mite now,” said Ms Frost.

More information on hive integrated pest management, key beekeeper actions and the distribution of miticide strips can be found at www.dpi.nsw.gov.au/varroa