Ingenia volunteers plant 200 trees at Latitude One

ALL hands were on deck last month at the Latitude One over 55s resort in Anna Bay as a group of Ingenia Lifestyle employees made the trip from Sydney to plant trees as part of a company volunteering event.

In total 200 new gum trees were planted by the team at a Latitude One extension site as part of a future vegetation management plan, which address the on-going requirements of native vegetation within a proposed development site.



Ingenia Lifestyle’s Development Manager Max Camden said the new gum trees add to the 70 that were planted at the last volunteer day, with the area dedicated to strengthening the koala corridor and reflecting a close partnership with the Port Stephens Koala Hospital.

“Even though we are yet to commence construction in these areas, we felt it was important to take these opportunities to ensure we are doing the right thing for our customers, the community, and the environment,” he said.

After the planting excursion, the team had a bite to eat at the community clubhouse and headed off to the lifestyle operator’s newest community Natura, in nearby Bobs Farm, for the afternoon.

Mr Camden took the visiting team on a tour of Natura’s 7-star NatHERS rated energy efficient homes and enviro-friendly features, including a sensory garden where Ingenia have planted more gum trees to enhance the koala corridor.

This sensory garden will be used so guests can scan a QR code to learn more about the native trees and plants that are surrounding them.

“We’ve been working hard over the past few years redesigning Natura to increase the protection of the koala habitat and other local fauna species, so it was really great to get some of our team here to take a look,” Mr Camden said.

“Along with sponsoring the local koala hospital, these initiatives really help us to contribute to the bigger picture of habitat preservation and koala conservation that we are trying to instil within the organisation.”

Mr Camden led the last Ingenia volunteering day in June, which saw members of his team spend their volunteer leave building three new koala shelters and planting 70 gum trees at their Port Stephens communities.

“Our experience working closely with the Council and the Koala Koalition have helped us understand how to design communities like Natura to make them more habitat friendly for our nationally recognised icons, as well as bring us closer to the local community by working to understand their needs,” he said.

Ingenia’s General Manager, Investor Relations and Sustainability, Donna Byrne said that these initiatives help Ingenia to accommodate their long-term development plans and commitment to increasing environmental awareness.

“We are taking proactive steps to ensure the survival of the Port Stephens koalas and their habitat so we will continue organising and encouraging these volunteering events as we build our understanding of habitat protection,” said Ms Byrne.

“What Max and the team have done is show that it is possible to develop koala friendly greenfield developments, and we will continue to work collaboratively with local and state authorities across our communities to do our part for the environment.”

By Marian SAMPSON