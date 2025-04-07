Initial site works on new Clarence Town Bridge set to begin



DUNGOG Shire Council has announced initial site works on the new Clarence Town Bridge are set to begin early next month.

Council’s Infrastructure and Assets team is working with contractor, Bridgeworks, to deliver the new structure.

Bridgeworks is finalising the bridge and road approach design plans ahead of the initial site works which include the setup of the site compound, tree removal, earthworks and initial bridge piling activities.

Motorists are being told to be aware that during construction, traffic flow on Durham Street and Limeburners Creek Road will be affected.

Speed limits will be reduced to 40km/h and traffic may be reduced to one lane at times.

Dungog Council will provide further updates on its social media feed and website.