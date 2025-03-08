International Food and Dance Festival to be ‘bigger and better’



THE Coffs Coast Multicultural Society is calling on locals to grab their tickets for the International Food and Dance Festival (IFAD) on 29 March.

Festival organiser and popular local Htun Htun Oo promises an unforgettable celebration of culture, unity, and community spirit coinciding with Harmony Week.



“This festival is where cultures collide in the best possible way, through music, dance, food, and tradition,” he said.

Coffs Harbour is a vibrant melting pot, with 15.6 percent of its residents born overseas and countless more with deep multicultural roots.

The festival will showcase Gumbaynggirr, Kachin, Chin, Thai, Malaysian, Indonesian, Yazidi, Iraqi, Congolese, Nesian, Indian, Greek culture and more.

“This event will be a feast for the senses with stunning traditional outfits, mesmerising performances, captivating arts and crafts, and, of course, the irresistible aromas of global cuisine,” said Htun.

A driving force behind the Coffs Coast Multicultural Society (CCMS), Htun helped launch the festival in 2023 with a vision of celebrating the region’s rich diversity.

“Yes, it’s a fun-filled event, but it also has a powerful purpose.

“Since the first refugee settlement in 2000, multicultural communities have flourished here.

“Events like this create a strong sense of belonging for newcomers and deepen our collective appreciation of cultural diversity.”

Beyond the festivities, Htun also emphasised the festival’s impact on Coffs Harbour’s reputation as a welcoming, dynamic destination.

While last year’s event was cancelled due to multiple reasons, it’s shaping up to be a strong 2025 thanks to the support of local businesses, community organisations, Coffs Harbour Council, and the NSW Government.

Tickets are available via TryBooking.

By Leigh WATSON

