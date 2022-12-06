Interpretive signage installed at Barry Park

AT Fingal Bay’s Barry Park a small team of volunteers have been weeding and caring for the parkland that is currently displaying beautiful wildflowers.

They have also been working on installing new interpretive signage at the park to help visitors to the area learn about the importance of the park and its vegetation.



Port Stephens Councillor Leah Anderson said, “The Fingal Bay Bay Parks Group do an amazing job keeping Barry Park clean, the grass mowed, and the boardwalk maintained, for our locals and visitors to enjoy all year round.

“We have some amazing community minded people in our community, who are willing to roll up their sleeves and get things done, as they take pride in their local community.

“We are truly blessed to have them.

“A huge shout out of thanks to Leon Squires and his Fingal Bay Parks Team,” she said.

Landcare volunteers work year round to support our natural environment.

Weeding, planting, propagating and taking care of parks are just some of the things these environmental diehards get involved in.

These volunteers not only keep invasive species at bay but they enhance the environment for all who spend time in it.

Port Stephens Council’s Natural Systems Coordinator Lincoln Carter told News Of The Area, “Landcare groups provide assistance with the maintenance of local parks and reserves as well as bush regeneration, habitat improvement and weeding activities.

“They work at various reserves in their area targeting invasive species and garden escapes to protect the local native biodiversity.

“They also provide an avenue for residents to get involved in their local community and give back to their natural environment.”

Around Port Stephens there are several active Landcare and Parks Teams.

“Our Mambo Wetlands have been cared for by Landcare groups over the years, with 25 hectares of weeds treated, 50 hectares of bushland regenerated, 1,200 native trees planted,” Lincoln said.

To become a member of a Landcare group and contribute to your local environment, visit the Port Stephens Council website, read the volunteering booklet, and complete and return the Volunteering Expression of Interest form.

By Marian SAMPSON