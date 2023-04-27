Investigation underway as heavy vehicles targeted by rock throwers north of Coffs Harbour

POLICE are appealing for public assistance as they investigate reports of large rocks being thrown from a highway overpass at passing heavy vehicles near Coffs Harbour on the weekend.

Between 1.05am and 1.45am on Saturday 22 April 2023, police received a number of reports of large rocks and bricks being thrown from the Diamond Head Road overpass near Sandy Beach, on the M1, north of Coffs Harbour, at passing heavy vehicles.



Officers from Coffs-Clarence Police District have identified three trucks that were damaged by rocks thrown from the overpass.

A 32-year-old truck driver was struck in the chest when a rock shattered the windscreen of his prime mover.

He received minor injuries.

A 39-year-old man driving a prime mover a short distance behind was also targeted; the windscreen of his truck was shattered when a rock was thrown at the passenger side of his vehicle.

He was fortunate not to be injured.

In a third incident, a truckie aged 33 was travelling south on the M1 when a number of rocks were thrown at his prime mover.

This caused extensive damage to the windscreen of his vehicle.

He was uninjured.

Coffs-Clarence Police District Inspector Ben Atkinson warned that the consequences of throwing rocks at vehicles could result in the serious injury or even death.

“The motorway at Sandy Beach is a 110km/h signposted area – the force of any object striking a vehicle travelling at that speed may cause the driver to lose control of the vehicle, causing serious injury to the driver, resulting in a catastrophic accident – all because of the actions of some reckless people,” Insp Atkinson said.

“Police are appealing to anyone who might have been driving through the Sandy Beach area last night and has dashcam footage of the Diamond Head Road overpass to contact police or Crime Stoppers,” Insp Atkinson said.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Coffs Harbour Police on (02) 6691 0799 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.