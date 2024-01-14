Investigations continue after fatal crash at Woolgoolga claims young life



A YOUNG man from the Hunter region has tragically died after his vehicle hit a tree in Woolgoolga.

At about 5.50pm last Friday, 5 January emergency services responded to reports a vehicle had crashed into a tree along Lakes Road, Woolgoolga.



NSW Ambulance paramedics treated the two male occupants, however, the driver – believed to be aged in his late 20s – died at the scene.

The passenger – aged 23 – was airlifted to John Hunter Hospital in a critical condition.

Officers from Coffs Clarence Police District established a crime scene, which was then examined by specialist police.

The driver was later identified as Sam Chrimes from the Newcastle region, who had been camping in the Woolgoolga region with friends and his partner.

Tragically, Mr Chrimes was due to be married, having proposed to his girlfriend of nine years just days prior on New Year’s Eve.

A gofundme set up for Mr Chrimes’ fiancé described him as a “generous guy who would do anything for his mates and especially his fiancé whom he adored”.

“Sam and his beautiful fiancé Vanessa were childhood sweethearts and had been together since she was fourteen and he was seventeen,” gofundme organiser Ben Johnston said.

“In the almost nine years they were together they only ever spent two nights away from each other – a true sign of their love they shared.

“At the end of last year Sam, Vanessa and a group of friends were camping in Woolgoolga on their annual holiday.

“On New Year’s Eve Sam got down on one knee and proposed to Ness during the countdown.

“A dream come true for them both and of course she said ‘yes’.

“Sadly, five days later Sam tragically passed away in a horrific car accident not far from their camp site and now Vanessa is left in a state of disbelief and grief.

“She is totally devastated, heartbroken and experiencing a sadness none of us could possibly ever even come close to understanding.”

Police are urging anyone who may have any information about the matter – or any available dashcam/mobile phone footage – to contact Coffs Harbour Police Station or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

A report will be prepared for the information of the Coroner.

Two gofundme’s have been set up to support members of Mr Chrimes’ family following his accident – www.gofundme.com/f/sam-chrimes and www.gofundme.com/f/tw7nkg-chrimes-family.