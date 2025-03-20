‘Irish Albert” to raise laughs and funds for Nelson Bay Golf Club juniors



SHOAL Bay’s renowned entertainer Irish Albert has thrown his support behind Nelson Bay Golf Club’s promising young golfers.

When the popular comedian learned of the financial demands for local families to send their talented offspring to junior golf tournaments throughout NSW he jumped into action.

Irish Albert has organised a fundraising Dinner and Comedy Night on Saturday 5 April at Nelson Bay Golf Club to help the region’s talented junior golfers realise their sporting dream.

Patrons can enjoy a night of Irish humour, songs and quirky impersonations and all for a great cause.

Entertaining is still in the blood of the accomplished Irishman who came to the picturesque and aquamarine waters of Shoal Bay to retire.

“When I discovered that the families of these promising junior golfers couldn’t afford to keep sending their children to state and national championships, and other major tournaments, I decided to show my support,” the world-class entertainer told News Of The Area.

‘’Many of these gifted young golfers couldn’t afford even a basic set of clubs.”

Irish Albert has performed at the London Palladium, on luxury cruise liners and in front of royalty and premiers.

He has appeared on national television and his music is played on the ABC.

The Dinner and Comedy show is full of Irish blarney with songs and patently quirky impersonations of Billy Connolly, TV’s Mrs Brown, King Charles and Donald Trump.

For further details, contact Nelson Bay Golf Club reception 4981 1132.

By Chris KARAS