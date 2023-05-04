Irish singer-songwriter Áine Tyrrell locks in Bowraville show

OVER the last couple of years Irish singer-songwriter Áine Tyrrell has been booked to appear at the Bowraville Theatre twice, however Mother Nature had other ideas.

On the first occasion Aine was turned back to her Mullumbimby home as fire had cut the highway to the north of Grafton.



On the second attempt it was pandemic related restrictions that required the show be cancelled.

Now, with a little luck of the Irish on our side, Áine will be hitting Bowraville on Saturday 27 May on her ‘Irish as F*ck, not Irish Folk’ tour.

On this tour Áine Tyrrell is breaking down the stereotypes surrounding her music and heritage, traversing three states with twelve shows across major cities and rural centres.

Áine Tyrrell, a multi-instrumentalist, songwriter, activist, and mother, is incredibly proud of her heritage, despite the continuous and ongoing connotations surrounding Irish music as Irish folk and assumed ‘Irish’ behaviour associated with the heritage.

Hailing from a rich Irish lineage of music, Áine’s artistry cannot be confined to a single genre, as she rejects the limitations imposed by the music industry’s narrow definition of Irish folk.

Instead, she is redefining her rise through her unique genre, ‘Irish as F*ck,’ blending spoken word, hip hop, acoustic guitars, and powerful vocals.

A reflection of the brave new world we are entering, one that is post-genre, post-pandemic, post-colonial, and post-traumatic.

As Tyrrell explained to News Of The Area that she got the inspiration for this tour from a close friend.

“The name of this tour came after a discussion where I could see how the industry was placing limitations on the folk genre and because of such assumptions, placing unfair boundaries on my creativity as an artist.

“In discussion with my genre-busting dear friend Jen Cohler, she so eloquently stated that ‘Irish folk’ was damaging me and quite frankly could never contain me, but that I was ‘Irish as F*ck.”

Áine Tyrrell wants the tour to also make the audience reflect on their own heritage and how we treat others.

“What I am really looking forward to on this tour is starting a bigger conversation and connection on how we see and define each other, how much better off we all will be if we can open our hearts to the humans in front of us and not be constricted by expectations of race, gender, cultural background, socioeconomic background.”

Áine Tyrell is appearing at the Bowraville Theatre on Saturday 27 May 2023 with the support act starting at 7:30 pm.

To get tickets go to the www.bowravilletheatre.com.au and follow the links or go directly to www.oztix.com.au and search for Áine Tyrrell.

By Mick BIRTLES