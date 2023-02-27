Irrawang High students splash out at Swimming Carnival

AFTER a very long hiatus all the students from Irrawang High School were able to attend the same swimming carnival this year.

Students rallied and enjoyed the day as the houses competed against each other at the swimming pool.

Lue Fagan of Irrawang High School told News Of The Area, “We haven’t had a whole school swimming carnival for two years because of COVID but we came back with a bang this year.

“The serious competitors swam from 8-9am then the whole school took part in races and there were plenty of novelty events.”

The school houses competed against each other with Bramley winning the day on 1718 points followed closely by Moy on 1515 points.

Dawson House had 791 points and Osborne house trailed on 545 points.

“It was a fantastic day!” Lue said.

The team at the NOTA congratulate all the swimmers for their efforts and wish those swimmers going through to the zone carnival further success.

By Marian SAMPSON