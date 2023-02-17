Jaanymili: Gather and Sing in Gumbaynggirr

A GUMBAYNGGIRR community singing event is happening for what Uncle Micklo Jarrett believes is a first in modern times.

The ‘Jaanymili – Gather and Sing’ event takes place in Bellingen’s St Andrews Hall on Hyde Street on Sunday 26 February from 3pm – 5pm.



Speaking as one of the organisers, alongside Ilka Schroeder and Luke Rhodes, Uncle Micklo told News Of The Area, “In these times of getting over Covid, when we couldn’t get together and sing, we are bringing people together to enjoy themselves using music, singing and Gumbaynggirr language.”

Playing on the day, the Gunganbu band features ukulele, harmonium, keyboard, cello, electric keyboard and Micklo on guitar.

“It’s a gathering, it’s a gig and we’ll sing songs together.”

Micklo is keen to encourage everyone to come and have fun, describing the style of singing as similar to Indian kirtan, with a call and response format.

“It’s sing and repeat.

“We’ll make it easy and teach people along the way, and the main thing is to have fun and laugh.

“Just get there and open your mouth and open your heart,” said Micklo.

No one is expected to know the Gumbaynggirr language on the day but there is every likelihood they will know some by the time they leave.

The group plans to have the words on a butcher paper flip chart as a guide.

“We want to create an atmosphere of togetherness around a tight-knit community.

“Getting over the past, music is now happening everywhere, and we encourage everyone to join in,” said Micklo.

Just turn up and join in by donation.

For more information visit www.facebook.com/events/s/jaanymili-gather-and-sing/1026972104947434/.

By Andrea FERRARI