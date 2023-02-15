Jack Attack a big hit at the Nambucca Heads Bowling Club

SOMETHING new and exciting has appeared on the sporting landscape of the Nambucca Valley with the arrival of a variation on the traditional game of lawn bowls, known as Jack Attack.

The Nambucca Heads Bowling Club launched Jack Attack on the evening of Thursday 9 February and if the initial roll up of players is any indication, Jack Attack is a hit with people of all ages.

The Nambucca Heads Bowling Club’s Nerida Blackford told News Of The Area, “Jack Attack is a flexible social form of bowls with a focus on fun and inclusivity and we are encouraging new people to come to our club and try the game, meet new people and promote community spirit.

“The games of triples are two sets of five ends, and are scored the same as usual bowls except teams can use a power play in each set which means their score on the nominated end is doubled-making for an interesting twist.”

While players are bowling there is popular music playing and friendly banter makes for the building of team spirit and some friendly competitiveness.

The evening finishes with a sausage sizzle and some refreshments with small prizes given out each Thursday.

There will be four weeks of competition with the very similar version, Twilight Bowls, returning soon after.

Bowls Australia Development Officer Kyle Langley was there to assist the Nambucca Bowling Club get the concept off to a flying start.

“Jack Attack can be described as the 20 20 of bowls with its short sharp format and the main thing is it’s about having fun,” Kyle told News Of The Area.

“Jack Attack is the next step up from Barefoot Bowls and all you need is flat soled shoes as the Nambucca Heads Bowling Club provides the bowls.”

For a game of Jack Attack the cost is $10 which includes a sausage sizzle.

Last Thursday players were men women and children of all ages with one team even having three generations from the same family playing.

The game of Jack Attack is suited to family, school, social and workplace groups due to its contemporary and fun spin on the classic sport of lawn bowls.

To find out more about Jack Attack call Ken Rostron at the Nambucca Heads Bowling Club on 02 6568 6132.

By Mick BIRTLES