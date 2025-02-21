Jada and Max named Junior Life Savers of the Year



THE best of the best junior surf lifesavers from the Mid North Coast hit the sand and surf on Sunday, 9 February for the highly anticipated 2025 Newcastle Permanent Branch Championships.

This annual event brought together the region’s most talented young lifesavers, with competitors showcasing their skills across a series of challenging events designed to refine their rescue techniques, surf awareness, and teamwork.

Beyond the competition, the event also honoured two outstanding young members of the local surf lifesaving community, with Max Pengelly from Port Macquarie SLSC and Zada Robinson from Wauchope-Bonny Hills SLSC named the 2025 Newcastle Permanent Mid North Coast Junior Surf Life Savers of the Year.

Max has been a committed surf lifesaver for years, representing his club at Interbranch Championships and excelling in competition.

Earning his Surf Rescue Certificate in early 2024 was a standout moment, allowing him to assist with water safety at major events like the Port Macquarie Ironman.

Passionate about beach safety and education, Max also volunteers to help train new lifesavers and hopes to create programs to educate the public on surf awareness.

Zada has been involved in surf lifesaving since Under 6s, balancing competition with mentoring younger Nippers.

Gaining her Surf Rescue Certificate was a proud milestone, and she now volunteers weekly for water safety, ensuring new Nippers develop confidence in the surf.

Committed to fostering a strong club culture, Zada hopes to inspire future lifesavers and take her competitive skills to the Australian Championships.

Mid North Coast Surf Life Saving Director of Services Toby Hall congratulated all participants in this year’s selection process.

“Zada and Max have shown outstanding dedication to surf lifesaving, and we are proud to have them represent our branch as Junior Life Savers of the Year,” Mr Hall said.

“Their commitment, leadership, and passion for the community make them fantastic ambassadors. Congratulations to all the candidates – your hard work and enthusiasm truly reflect the spirit of surf lifesaving.”

Newcastle Permanent Port Macquarie Branch Manager Samantha Cullen said the Junior Surf Life Saver of the Year Award is a celebration of the next generation of lifesavers who are making a real impact in their communities.

“Max and Zada are shining examples of young surf lifesavers who not only excel in competition but also give back to their clubs and communities,” Ms Cullen said.

“Their dedication, leadership, and passion for surf lifesaving are inspiring, and we’re proud to support a program that helps young people develop these vital skills.”