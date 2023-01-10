James and Cathriona Kelly hang up their paddles after 11 years of Ezy Kayaks

AFTER more than ten years exploring the stunning Myall River by paddle power, and introducing countless visitors to the abundance of local wildlife, Ezy Kayaks Hawks Nest owners James and Cathriona Kelly have made the tough decision to step away from the business to focus on other pursuits.

“We’ve been very fortunate to live in this stunning location and also have the opportunity to share the beautiful Myall River with so many visitors to the area,” said James.



“We get many people that spent their vacations here as youngsters that are now bringing their children back to the area for that classic Australian holiday.

“With so many accommodation options from camping to motels and holiday houses, there is something for everyone and an eco-friendly kayak on the Myall River fits well with our natural environment.”

With Australians increasingly travelling domestically, Cathriona said she and James had welcomed many new people to the region who are newly discovering the Myall Coast and the great options for families.

“One of the most rewarding aspects of operating the business has been giving children the opportunity to see dolphins in a natural setting.

“One five-year-old, after seeing the dolphins from a kayak, asked us: ‘Who trains the Dolphins?’, which was an interesting insight as they had previously only seen these magnificent creatures in a captive environment.”

James said the decision to step away from the business comes with mixed feelings.

“I will miss the opportunity to introduce people to the spectacular area but on a positive side, having more time for other pursuits is now a focus for both of us.”

After starting Ezy Kayaks Hawks Nest in 2012, James and Cathriona are now looking for a new owner operator to take over this successful local business.

“We have a fully operational walk in, walk out business including an online booking platform that is ready for a new owner to enjoy and ‘take it ezy’,” said James with a smile.