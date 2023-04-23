Jazz By The River comes to Mylestom for one night only

“THE magic is happening in Mylestom.”

That is the promise from pianist Heather Rose, ‘the Queen of Boogie Woogie’, who is performing with Australian guitarist Ian Date for one night on Friday 28 April.

“Allow yourself to be transported to anywhere in the world,” Mid North Coast musician Heather told News Of The Area.

Jazz By The River, a jazz and blues gig at Mylestom Hall, brings old friends Heather and Ian together once more.

“The beautiful old hall is a perfect setting which allows an intimate exchange of energy; we know the audience will interact with us.

“We will take people on a journey, make them laugh and they’ll have their toes-tapping.

“We like that local sort of audience,” she said.

To encourage audience participation Heather comes with a bag full of percussion instruments and hands them out.

“It’s pretty interesting how the music flows,” she said.

Googling Heather Rose and Ian Date, you’ll see YouTube recordings that will mesmerise you, move you, make you laugh and make you tap out the beat; their faces light up as they play and you know you’re in good hands.

Heather has a strong and swinging piano style and errs on charming her audience.

Her songs are witty and her performances are fun-filled.

Heather teaches piano at the Coffs Harbour Conservatorium and is active on the music scene up and down the coast.

She describes her music as “Entertaining, engaging…my music touches people’s hearts and brings joy to their soul”.

Friday night’s concert, Jazz By The River, features Ian Date playing solo guitar before Heather Rose takes the stage solo on the piano.

Ian and Heather will then team up to jam on some jazz and blues together.

Doors open at 6.30pm and the show starts at 7.00pm.

“Bring your picnic along, nibble at your own grazing platter and enjoy the beautiful setting,” invited Heather.

For more info follow Ian Date Music on Facebook.

By Andrea FERRARI