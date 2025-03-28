Jeremy Burrows and Zoltan Acai announced as Nambucca Roosters Life Members



LAST weekend the Nambucca Roosters RLFC held their official Season Launch at the Nambucca Heads RSL Club, where they introduced team coaches, captains and inducted two individuals as Life Members.

The honour of inducting the new Life Members went to Gary Johnson, himself a much celebrated Life Member of the Roosters.

The first Life Member announced on the evening was Jeremy Burrows, a local man who has played all of his football with the club.

Working his way up from the Under 18s in 2002, Jeremy made his First Grade debut in 2005.

From that time he became a regular starting front row player.

Always featuring in the Roosters line-up, with the exception of 2013 when he missed a season due to injury, he has also served on a number of committee positions with the club.

In 2022 when the Nambucca Roosters reformed after a few years hiatus, Jeremy stepped up to captain the new look first grade side.

Over the past two years Jeremy has been playing reserve grade and backing up for first grade.

He has won every award and accolade the Roosters have and is still active on the coaching staff, as a player and as a committee member.

With more than 250 games behind him, Jeremy told News Of The Area, “This club has been a part of me for more than half of my life and I have met my best mates here.

“It has been an honour to be a part of it and the Roosters will continue to be a big part of my life.”

The other Life Member inductee was Zoltan Acai, better known as Zolt.

The man who many locals say bleeds the red, white and blue of the Roosters colours was known as a very talented utility player until a dangerous tackle in a 1995 first grade game resulted in career ending injuries to his neck.

Zolt’s love for his football club remained and he went onto fill committee positions from 1996 up until 2021 with the exception of a few years away working in Sydney.

Over the years the Nambucca Roosters stalwart has consistently led the charge for working bees and fund raising, and has always been relied on for any task the club needed doing.

“The only bad times were the years when the Roosters had to shut down; it broke my heart,” Zolt told NOTA.

“I have countless fond memories and cannot single out any one moment; this is a wonderful town that is fortunate enough to have a wonderful football club and I have loved every moment of my time with the Roosters and will continue to do so.

“Go the Roosters!”

By Mick BIRTLES

