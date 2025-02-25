Jess Gentle shines as Nelson Bay Gropers win fourth Crescent Head Sevens title



NELSON Bay women’s rugby team have an affinity with the waterfront getaway town of Crescent Head on the Macleay Valley coast.

Travelling to the famous surf haven each summer, and lifting championship silverware, has become second nature for the Gropers on the women’s Sevens circuit.

The Nelson Bay club’s imposing record was preserved when they captured their fourth successive Crescent Head Sevens championship title at the Ian Walton Fields.

Dynamic centre Jessica Gentle spearheaded the trophy success with outstanding performances throughout the tournament, including in the 12-5 victory over Coffs Harbour Snappers in the Shield Grand Final.

In an ideal tune up for the 2025 Hunter Suburban Rugby Women’s series, the Gropers women extended their title winning streak to four with skilful and spirited efforts in the modified Sevens format.

The club topped their Pool by winning all four preliminary games against Magandaquins (17-10), Coffs Harbour Marlinettes (29-10), Port Macquarie Pirates (33-0) and Tamworth Pacific Nomads (12-10).

Nelson Bay outclassed Hunter rivals Hamilton Hawks 28-10 in a semi-final to set up a showdown with the undefeated Snappers in the trophy decider.

Gropers’ women’s co-ordinator Leigh Byfield told News Of The Area that capturing a fourth Crescent Head Sevens crown was “a huge fillip for the club in the lead up to this year’s Hunter Women’s Rugby competition.”

“The girls clicked from the outset and turned in consistent performances to win one of the most prestigious rugby Sevens tournaments held in the NSW Country,” Leigh said.

Gun centre Tash Harris (2) and Sophie Simpson bagged tries in the opening round victory over Magandaquins – a club that originated in North America as a pathway for Filipina Sevens rugby.

Harris (2), Bak O’Donohue, Teagan Barr and Emjay Walters crossed for tries in the emphatic win over the Marlinettes before the versatile Gentle (2), Walters (2) and Harris posted five pointers in the resounding triumph over the Pirates.

Tamworth provided strong opposition in a tough final round Pool fixture, during which Gropers fullback Ebony Oakley was sent off with a yellow card.

Reduced to six players, the Nelson Bay outfit showed their champion qualities with Gentle displaying a sharp turn of speed to score two tries and cap an outstanding game.

A Harris conversion proved the difference in a hard fought contest.

Nelson Bay had too many big guns for Hamilton in their semi-final clash, with the mercurial Gentle scoring all 28 points with four tries and four conversions in a comprehensive victory.

In a gripping Grand Final the Snappers put their best foot forward and were the first to cross for a try, causing a bit of anxiety on the sideline with the Gropers supporters.

Nelson Bay hit back with a penalty try to Harris after the elusive back was illegally tackled when leading the chase from a chip-kick over the Snappers defence.

Both sides produced super defensive efforts with Gentle sealing victory for the Gropers after bursting through tackles and darting over for a title-winning try in the second period.

By Chris KARAS

