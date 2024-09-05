Jetty Foreshores To Buzz With Performers and Rescue Demos



THE Jetty Foreshore is set to come alive on Saturday, 14 September, when Marine Rescue Coffs Harbour hosts a day of education and entertainment.

The event will run from 8:30am to 3pm and promises a mix of rescue demonstrations and family-friendly activities.

The day kicks off with a grand opening parade on the water near the Yacht Club.

The action then shifts to the Foreshore, where attendees will witness flare demonstrations, CPR workshops, and interactive sessions with the Water Police, SES, RFS, and Maritime Services.

Kachini Gilcroft, a representative from Marine Rescue Coffs Harbour, emphasised the importance of the event, calling it “a family fun day out with plenty of entertainment and action for everyone.”

“The demonstrations are really insightful and could save a life one day,” she said.

“In addition to the safety demonstrations, local emerging talent will take the stage to keep the crowd entertained. “The lineup includes Bagpipes, solo singer Dylan Wigley, CW Music Academy, Woolgoolga High School Band, Coffs Coast Polefit and Julie Ross Physie performers.

“There will also be a kids’ corner filled with activities such as piñata, pirate races, cartoon drawing, rope throwing, face painting, food trucks and much more – and it’s all free.”

Living in a seaside town, Kachini highlighted the crucial role of Marine Rescue in the community.

“Marine Rescue NSW saves lives on the water.

“Spending time on the water is part of the Australian way of life, and if you live in Coffs Harbour, you’re always close to the water.

“With over 3200 volunteers across NSW, they do a tremendous job helping to keep people safe.

“There will be fundraising [on the day] with proceeds going towards Marine Rescue Coffs Harbour.”

By David WIGLEY

