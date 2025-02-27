Jillaroo Olivia Higgins primed for historic rugby league test against England



RAYMOND Terrace golden girl Olivia Higgins is set to chalk up another milestone in her burgeoning international rugby league career.

The premiership-winning Newcastle Knights hooker has flown out to Las Vegas with the Australian Jillaroos travelling squad, for this weekend’s historic Test match against England Women at the Allegiant Stadium.



An excited Higgins gets another opportunity to showcase her skills in the green and gold when the world champion Jillaroos face their English rivals in the penultimate match of a quadruple header in the United States to celebrate the start of the 2025 season.

In addition to the two NRL fixtures between Canberra Raiders vs New Zealand Warriors and premiers Penrith vs Cronulla Sharks, the women’s Test match plus a Super League fixture between Wigan Warriors and Warrington Wolves has been added to the revamped schedule on March 2.

Higgins made her international debut for the Jillaroos during last year’s Pacific Championships series where she performed strongly in victories over the Kiwi Ferns (24-4) and Papua New Guinea Orchids (84-0).

She also was a stand out during the Knight’s 2024 NRLW campaign after earlier making her Origin debut with the NSW Sky Blues.

The 32-year-old turned in non-stop performances to help the Knights reach the semi-finals and hopes to impress interim Jillaroos coach Jess Skinner for this highly anticipated test match.

Skinner replaces Brad Donald, who recently resigned from his role as Jillaroos head coach.

The Jillaroos haven’t played England since the 2017 World Cup, which Australia won 38-0.

A Nines tournament will also be held during the week of the game, featuring the Sydney Roosters-backed LA Roosters while the USA women’s team will take on Greece in an international clash.

By Chris KARAS