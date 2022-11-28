Jo Lyons Photography releases ‘Tails of Barrington Coast’ in support of Aussie Ark

TAILS of Barrington Coast is a fundraising project by Jo of Jo Lyons Photography supporting charity partner Aussie Ark.

“Celebrate the stories of dogs of all kinds from all around the Barrington Coast with heartfelt photography and a gorgeous collector’s edition coffee table book and custom artwork for your home, all whilst raising much-needed funds and awareness for endangered wildlife in need,” said Jo Lyons.



It’s worth it for your business.

Message us.

Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.

Email us – Advertise with News of The Area today.It’s worth it for your business.Message us.Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.Email us – media@newsofthearea.com.au

Jo is launching her book this Saturday, 3 December at 3pm at Hardwood Espresso in Wootton.

Her book launch party is a celebration for the participants and friends of those who participated, and there will be books available to purchase at the launch, which Jo will sign.

The collector’s edition coffee table book is Jo’s second self-published book and showcases 55 local dogs from the Barrington Coast enjoying their favourite dog-friendly location or private farm along with their stories.

Jo’s first self-published book in 2019 was titled ‘Teeny Tiny Dogs and Their Stories’ and supported Sydney dog rescue ‘Paws for Thought’.

Jo’s Tails of Barrington Coast project has raised over $2600 with 50 percent of the participation fee for each dog, and 100 percent of the participation fee for each additional dog in the family, donated to Aussie Ark while raising awareness for endangered native Australian wildlife with a specific focus on our apex predators.

Jo recently experienced first-hand the great work of Aussie Ark when she attended a special sponsors day which included a tour of the facility, an ATV ride through the Barrington Wilderness Sanctuary, a BBQ lunch with the staff and other supporters, and she got to cuddle baby Tasmanian Devils and a baby Rufus Bettong.