John Hunter Health precinct to transform health service delivery in Hunter

THE new $835 million John Hunter Health and Innovation Precinct is set to deliver first-class health services and thousands of jobs, with the appointment of the main works contractor.

Health Minister Brad Hazzard said Multiplex had been appointed the main works contractor for the redevelopment, which will provide Newcastle, Greater Hunter and Northern NSW communities with access to exceptional, cutting-edge health services.



“The NSW Government is investing in a major health redevelopment for the Hunter community, bringing the latest technology and most up-to-date research into the hospital to ensure patients receive the best and most contemporary healthcare,” Mr Hazzard said.

“The precinct will be a centre of excellence and innovation, attracting the most skilled and experienced clinicians to work in outstanding facilities, and boost health outcomes for local patients.”

The John Hunter Health and Innovation Precinct is due for completion in 2026 and will include:

• a seven-storey Acute Services Building

• emergency department and more adult and paediatric critical care spaces

• birthing suite and inpatient maternity unit

• neonatal intensive care unit and special care nursery

• rooftop helipad and more than 900 additional car spaces for staff and visitors

• operating theatres, interventional and procedure spaces.

Parliamentary Secretary for the Hunter Taylor Martin said the new precinct would not only transform healthcare and improve health outcomes across the region, it would be a tremendous boost to local jobs and the economy.

“Beyond the substantial healthcare benefits, the John Hunter Health and Innovation Precinct will create around 1,500 direct jobs, with the potential to support thousands of indirect jobs over the life of the project, which is a huge win for the local economy,” Mr Martin said.

“During the peak of construction, up to 800 workers are expected to be on site each day and about 70 percent of the work will be supported by local businesses throughout the Hunter.

“Significant progress has already been made on site and the community can now see the scale of the project and the huge amount of work that has been done to prepare for construction of the new seven-story Acute Services Building in the coming weeks.”

Mr Martin said the redevelopment is part of the NSW Government’s Infrastructure Skills Legacy Program, and a key component of the project is the establishment of a new Multiplex Connectivity Centre to create opportunities for local job seekers during construction.

“The Connectivity Centre will help local job seekers, particularly those who may be disadvantaged, to secure jobs on the project and equip them with new skills to support a career in construction,” Mr Martin said.

The project will also feature Multiplex’s Jump Start program which will provide a mentoring program for female high school students to support the participation of women in the construction industry.

For more information visit https://www.hneinfra.health.nsw.gov.au/projects/john-hunter-health-innovation-precinct.