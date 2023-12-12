Join Santa’s Christmas Parade at the Harbourside Markets



EXPECT the unexpected with the arrival of Santa at the Harbourside Markets Christmas Eve parade.

“The arrival of Santa has always been a bit ‘out there’, over the years entering the markets via a vintage ute, a bouncy, fake unicorn, and a Harley with Aunty Claus in the side car,” market coordinator Kim Towner told News Of The Area.

“Expect to be surprised,” she said.

The annual Santa’s Christmas parade will kick off at 10am, however if you intend to take part, Kim suggests you turn up at 9.45am to get in place.

All ages are welcome to dress up and participate, including your fur family as well.

Small gifts and prizes will be awarded to all children who join Santa’s parade.

The best-dressed will also win a prize.

If you are involved in a community organisation, not-for-profit or sporting group you can get in touch with Kim to be involved in Santa’s Christmas parade and the market space.

“Any organisation that wants to participate in the parade behind Santa’s float can dress up and join in.

“They can then set up a stall afterwards, free of charge, to promote their work and attract people to join them.

“All are welcome to come to the parade,” she said.

“People love to watch, clap and cheer and all to the sound of the bagpipes and drums.”

There will be photo opportunities with Santa and music with crowd favourite ‘The Big Big Boogie Band’.

“We also have a creative space for you to write your Christmas wish letters and colour in a Christmas card.

“Letters will be posted in the North Pole letterbox at the market and taken home to Santa’s workshop by the big man himself,” said Kim.

“We provide these double-ended pencils for people to do their artwork which they can take away afterwards, and we’ve got a few other giveaways, including some little books.”

The aim is to bring a beautiful fun atmosphere to the markets, and a little bit of lightness to a year that has had a lot of challenges.

“To find little moments of joy, not to dismiss the challenges everybody’s had, but let’s just be glad that we have each other,” said Kim.

“Especially for little kids who get so excited at this time of year, for us all to see that and enjoy it for what it is.”

Organisations seeking to participate in the parade or take a free stall to recruit volunteers or promote their fundraising can get in touch with Kim on 0407661990 or visit www.harboursidemarkets.com.au.

Stalls at Harbourside Markets will also have a seasonal theme.

“Meet local artisanal producers, makers and growers; share some food and enjoy the music and chilled out vibe.”

The markets run from 8am to 2pm at Jetty Foreshores every Sunday.

By Andrea FERRARI