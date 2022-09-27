Join the 2022 festival of pre-loved stuff

GARAGE Sale Trail returns to the MidCoast over two weekends on 12-13 and 19-20 November.

Mr David Rees, Manager of MidCoast Council Waste Services, said the event is a “fun way for residents to connect, make some money and keep good stuff out of landfill”.

To participate, you can declutter and sell pre-loved goods or shop the trail and snag a guilt-free bargain.

Anyone can host a garage sale.

Registration is free and once you’ve registered with Garage Sale Trail, you’ll get access to plenty of tips, resources and tools to help you with your sale.

There are even free Trail Tutorials by speakers including Craig Reucassel, Annabel Crabb and Barry Du Bois, to get you inspired.

“It’s a great way to reuse items you may no longer want.

“Keeping stuff in use for as long as you can by buying or selling it at a garage sale makes sense for the planet and makes cents for participants.

“It’s the circular economy in action and it’s something all MidCoast residents can get behind,” added Mr Rees.

Between 29 October and 5 November, the MidCoast community can be part of the series of inspiring and educational talks about sustainable fashion and renovations.

The Trail Tutorials are hosted online and free to attend.

More than 300,000 Australians are expected to participate as sellers and shoppers over the two-weekend trail.

By participating you’ll extend the life of stuff you love, meet the neighbours and make some money.

Register your sale and find out more at www.garagesaletrail.com.au/midcoast

To find out more about keeping waste out of landfill visit Council’s Re-imagine Waste hub at https://haveyoursay.midcoast.nsw.gov.au/reimaginewaste