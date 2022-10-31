June public holiday renamed King’s Birthday Public Holiday

IN recognition of the reign of King Charles III, the Queen’s Birthday public holiday has been renamed the King’s Birthday public holiday.

The amendment to the Public Holidays Act 2010 has been gazetted and will be effective as of 13 January 2023.



The holiday remains the same, save for a change in name.

The King’s Birthday public holiday will still be recognised on the second Monday in June.

NSW Minister for Employee Relations Damien Tudehope said the change was an important recognition of the new King.

“Most people have only known this public holiday as the Queen’s Birthday holiday for every year of the late Queen Elizabeth’s 70-year reign,” Mr Tudehope said.

“It is with a touch of sadness that we must move to change the name, but it is an important recognition of the new monarch, King Charles III, that the public holiday will continue and be henceforth named the King’s Birthday public holiday.”

Although Queen Elizabeth II’s actual birth date was 21 April 1926, in keeping with Royal tradition, official celebrations in the UK were held in June when there was a greater likelihood of fine weather for the Birthday Parade or Trooping of the Colour.

NSW followed in that tradition, with the holiday falling on the second Monday in June.

States and territories each manage their own legislation of the public holiday.

The NSW public holiday schedule is outlined in the Public Holidays Act 2010, including the Queen’s Birthday, meaning a legislative amendment was required to amend the Act and change the public holiday name.

In 2023, the King’s Birthday public holiday will fall on Monday 12 June.