Junior cricket semi-finals to be decided

COFFS junior cricketers are set to play off for grand final spots, with the Sixers Cricket League’s Under 16s, Under 14s, and Under 12s semi-finals scheduled to be played this week.

The Under 16s semi-finals sees minor premiers the Nana Glen Lizards take on the Woolgoolga Cricket Club Rebels at Reg Ryan Oval, and the Sawtell Sloggers and Macksville Bulls playing off at Toormina Oval, on Friday afternoon.

The Under 14s semi-finals were scheduled to be played this week.

Minor premiers Sawtell Storm hosted Diggers Cricket Club at Toormina Oval, and Macksville Bulls hosted the Woolgoolga Cricket Club Rebels.

The Under 16s and Under 14s grand finals are scheduled to be played next week.

Due to last week’s downpour, the final round of the Under 16s and Under 14s seasons were abandoned.

The final round of the second Under 12s season of the summer was also abandoned, with the semi-finals scheduled to be played this Saturday.

Final U16s ladder

1. Nana Glen Lizards. 40 points. 9 wins. 2 losses. 2 no results.

2. Sawtell Sloggers. 38 points. 9 wins. 3 losses. 1 no result.

3. Macksville Bulls. 38 points. 9 wins. 3 losses. 1 no result.

4. Woolgoolga Cricket Club Rebels. 22 points. 5 wins. 7 losses. 1 no result.

5. Coffs Colts Cricket Club. 16 points. 3 wins. 8 losses. 2 no results.

6. Bellingen/Dorrigo. 2 points 0 wins. 12 losses. 1 no result.

Final U14s ladder

1. Sawtell Storm. 48 points. 12 wins. 1 loss.

2. Macksville Bulls. 34 points. 8 wins. 3 losses. 1 no result.

3. Woolgoolga Cricket Club Rebels. 34 points. 7 wins. 3 losses. 3 no results.

4. Diggers Cricket Club. 30 points. 7 wins. 5 losses. 1 no result.

5. Bellingen/Dorrigo Blue. 28 points. 6 wins. 3 losses. 2 no results.

6. Bellingen/Dorrigo Green. 20 points. 4 wins. 7 losses. 2 no results.

7. Nana Glen Lizards. 10 points. 2 wins. 8 losses. 1 no result.

8. Coffs Colts Cricket Club. 4 points. 0 wins. 8 losses. 2 no results.

Final U12s ladder

1. Bellingen Green. 18 points. 4 wins. 0 losses. 1 no result.

2. Nana Glen Lizards. 14 points. 3 wins. 1 loss. 1 no result.

3. Diggers Cricket Club Red. 14 points. 3 wins. 1 loss. 1 no result.

4. Diggers Cricket Club Blue. 10 points. 2 wins. 1 loss. 1 no result.

5. Diggers Cricket Club White. 10 points. 2 wins. 1 loss. 1 no result.

6. Urunga Cricket Club. 10 points. 2 wins. 2 losses. 1 no result.

7. Sawtell Sixers. 10 points. 2 wins. 2 losses. 1 no result.

8. Macksville Bulls Blue. 10 points. 2 wins. 2 losses. 1 no result.

9. Sawtell Sloggers. 6 points. 1 win. 3 losses. 1 no result.

10. Macksville Bulls White. 6 points. 1 win. 3 losses. 1 no result.

11. Woolgoolga Cricket Club Rebels Blue. 6 points. 1 win. 3 losses. 1 no result.

12. Dorrigo. 2 points. 0 wins. 4 losses. 1 no result.

By Aiden BURGESS