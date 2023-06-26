Junior Hawks receive new gear thanks to Club sponsors

JUNIOR Hawks have received some valuable sports equipment, thanks to the Myall River Hawks JRLFC and its generous sponsors.

“Players have received, over the course of the season, a full complement of playing jerseys, shorts, socks, dress shirts, headgear and bags to carry it all in,” Hawks Vice President Aaron Neighbour informed NOTA.

“The jumpers are also coming soon.

“This year, the club has made it compulsory for all Juniors to wear headgear,” Mr Neighbour added, confirming that safety is the highest priority on and off the field.

All parents and spectators can agree that the Juniors look pretty awesome in their headgear, a clear necessity in light of the recent tragic events in the Seniors competition.

“The Club covers the cost of everything for the Juniors, so it doesn’t cost them or their families anything, taking the burden off so the kids can just enjoy the game, and staying fit and active,” Mr Neighbour continued.

At roughly $600-worth per player, the 40 registered players’ health and safety is the goal of primary fund-raising raffles held by the Tea Gardens Country Club every Wednesday night, and the recently launched Hawks Nest Golf Club seafood raffles.

“All Junior teams are also sponsored by Tea Gardens Glass and Aluminium, and owners Jed and Taylor Malone have contributed a lot to helping the kids out,” Mr Neighbour said.

The Myall River Junior Hawks kicked off in 2005, by founder Neil Reynolds, but in recent years there has not been a team able to take the field, providing a buffer in which the fundraising has built up to afford the kids’ equipment this year.

Recent Juniors’ results show the kids are doing well with the new gear and support, with a U10 victory over Windale last week, and a staggering 34-0 triumph for the U12s against South Lakes, all the way down at Dora Creek, and Myall River are sitting at second on the ladder.

By Thomas O’KEEFE