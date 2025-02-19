Junior stars shine at elite female football showcase



THIRTY-SIX high-octane football matches lit up the Coffs Coast Synthetics last weekend, as the region’s most promising junior female footballers clashed with top-tier talent from the Northern Rivers and the Gold Coast.

Over two days of intense competition, the Under-13s, 15s, and 17s put their skills to the test, blending fierce contests with a strong sense of camaraderie to mark the start of the 2025 season.

The Under 13s scored a whopping fifteen goals over three matches with an 8-0 win over Northern Rivers and a 5-1 win and a 2-1 loss against Palm Beach Soccer Club.

For the Under-17s, the scoreboard told only part of the story.

They notched a win, a draw, and three goals, but the real takeaway was the experience gained ahead of a big year of football.

North Coast Under-17s coach Nathan Silvy hailed the gala as a resounding success.

“The Talented Female Football Program Gala Day at Coffs Coast Synthetics was a huge success, showcasing the incredible strength and depth of female football in our region,” he said.

“With North Coast Football, Palm Beach Soccer Club, and Northern Rivers Football academy all coming together, the weekend was filled with high-quality matches, skillful performances, and great camaraderie.

“Coaches were highly impressed with the talent on display and are excited to build on this momentum for another successful program in 2025.”

By David WIGLEY