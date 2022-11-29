Junior Wallabies Call up for Marlins’ Dylan Loader





SOUTHERN Cross Marlins junior and first grade player Dylan Loader has been named in the Junior Wallabies train-on squad in the lead-up to the 2023 World Rugby U20 Championship.

Loader played at the Marlins from 2017 to 2021, winning the under 18s competition in 2020, the same year he made his men’s first grade debut.

It was with a combination of disbelief and joy that he read his name on the 48-man Junior Wallabies training squad.

“When I saw my name I was in shock not thinking I was going to get picked, it was the best feeling,” he said.

“Having good mates from the (Queensland) Reds and club footy in that squad made it that extra bit sweeter as well.”

After a stellar breakthrough year, the young lock was full of gratitude for the tutelage and lifelong memories at the Marlins.

“The Marlins helped me out heaps,” he said.

“From a young age I always had great coaches with experience who I can’t thank enough.

“The last couple of years playing at the Marlins were great, winning a comp with the under 18s team was and still is one of the best moments in my rugby years.

“Being brought into first grade at a young age helped me understand the game more and be a better player and person.

“I can’t thank AJ Gilbert enough for everything he has done for me with training and mentoring and I wish the Marlins success in the coming years.”

Loader’s standout performances for the Queensland Reds under 19s, who finished second in the national championships, was a major contributor to his selection.

Loader will now have the chance to push for Junior Wallabies selection after being named in the 48-man squad.

And with the 2023 World Rugby under 20s championship looming, there’s exciting opportunities ahead for the young lock.

“With rugby next year I am excited with the opportunities that are ahead.

“I want to have a great season with Bond (University), which we are looking strong for.

“That World Cup will obviously be In the back of my mind coming into the year but I am just looking to work as hard as possible and give myself the best chance to get selected,” concluded Loader.

By David WIGLEY