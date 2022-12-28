Just a few more sleeps to the 103rd Sawtell Super Fun Day

IT’S just two more sleeps to go until the New Year’s Day Sawtell Super Fun Day kicks off, and it all starts at 7.30am with the Fun Run.

Bursting to open the day, Keith Bensley, Sawtell Super Fun Day Organising Committee member, has been looking back at the 103-year history of the annual community festival.

“Did you know that the Sawtell Fun Day was started in 1920 with the workers building the North Coast Rail Line challenging campers on what was then Bonville Reserve to ‘sporting contests’?” Keith posed.

“The railway workers are long gone, what remains of Bonville Reserve now includes the Sawtell Beach Holiday Park but holiday makers still come, the tradition of the Fun Day continues and New Year’s Day 2023 will mark 103 years of the Sawtell Super Fun Day.”

The annual Fun Day kicks off with the Fun Run in Sawtell main street with registrations from 7.30am followed by the return of the traditional Street Parade.

The 5km run to the Sawtell Beach Holiday Park Village Green sets off at 9am and the runners arrival at the Village Green heralds the start of the Super Fun Day with a full day of fun, entertainment and sprint races.

Entertainment on centre stage will be by local artists Jules & Jen and Sarah Mc Kenna while the kids can enjoy the Jumping Castle, Obstacle Course and the Bungee Run.

Small kids can get up close and personal with some baby animals at Pets and Critters animal nursery and big kids can admire the classic cars behind the Sawtell Bowlo.

Highlight of the day for many is the announcement by Member for Coffs Harbour Gurmesh Singh of the Sawtellian and Young Sawtellian of the Year at midday.

Sawtell Firies will have a fire safety demonstration.

Gourmet food includes Bellingen Pasta, Lukey’s Loaded Potatoes, Pancakes, Sawtell Hotel Sausage Sizzle, Golding Cookies, no less than three types of ice cream, Hawaiian Shave Ice, Fairy Floss and of course barista brewed Coffee.

Plenty of parking is available behind the tennis courts across the road and admission, entertainment and rides are all free.

By Andrea FERRARI