Karen Filewood’s 2022 in Review

ANOTHER year has flown past full of ups and downs, with all sorts of articles brought to you by the dedicated team at News Of The Area.

And what a year it has been!

While the newspaper continues to provide all the current news and events, as the history columnist, I use News Of The Area’s historic predecessors to bring the region’s past to you.

Bearing in mind that these stories did indeed occur, it is both a responsibility and a pleasure to write about the local communities we live in … to relate stories of past events and the people who were here before us, while providing an accurate, informative and entertaining read.

The series on Coffs Harbour’s first homicide, with all its twists and turns, gave insight into early police work in the district and the difficulties distance brings to investigations and court proceedings in isolated regional areas.

Personal stories such as Emerald Beach’s Frederick Fiddaman or Bucca’s Morris family illustrated the precariousness of life over a century ago, while ‘Christmas Carnage’ revealed what happened in a small settlement during a cyclone, well before emergency services or the SES came into being.

The series on the ghost ship, ‘Saucy Jack’ led us on a trail of mystery to find the missing crew and discover their great strength and courage.

We also took a close look at the area’s sugar industry before moving on to follow the adventures involved in hiding an illegal rum distillery from the local authorities.

There are many more such stories to chronicle amid the region’s rich and varied history and I look forward to the coming year, working with News Of The Area to produce them for you.

By Karen FILEWOOD