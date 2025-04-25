Karennis celebrate New Year festival of Kay Htoe Boe



THE Karenni communities of Coffs Harbour and Brisbane came together on 12 April to jointly celebrate the Kay Htoe Boe Festival.

The Karenni people are an ethnic minority group who were forcibly removed from their land in Myanmar and came to Australia as refugees.



It’s worth it for your business.

Message us.

Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.

Email us – Advertise with News of The Area today.It’s worth it for your business.Message us.Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.Email us – media@newsofthearea.com.au

Gathering at the Cavanbah Centre in Coffs Harbour, they invited the community to join in and learn about the festival and its importance.

Marking the New Year on the traditional Karenni calendar, it is held to encourage a bountiful harvest, favorable weather, good health and peace.

The celebration revolves around a sacred pole erected by community members with offerings placed around the base.

Following a dance by male community members, women sprinkle the men with water.

There were traditional dances by both the children and adults and a highlight of the day was a fashion parade by young members of the Karenni community.

Traditional costumes were worn, and guests were treated to homemade Karenni food.

Long time friend and supporter of the Karenni community in Coffs Harbour, Robin Ashley, spoke about the benefits to both the Karenni and broader Coffs Harbour communities.

She said the annual celebration of the Kay Htoe Boe festival adds to the cultural fabric of the city and continues to positively shape the community’s identity and social cohesion.

“Being displaced from your country of birth is something that many of us can’t really comprehend,” Ms Ashley said.

“The Karenni community have taught me that the one thing that is extremely important to them is to not lose their culture.”

The Karenni community hopes to continue negotiations with both the City of Coffs Harbour and the North Coast Regional Botanic Garden to find a permanent place where the festival can be celebrated every year.

Member for Coffs Harbour Gurmesh Singh, has previously met Coffs Harbour Karenni community members and supports their plans.

By Andrea FERRARI