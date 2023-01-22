Karl S Williams mesmerises at the Bowraville Theatre

IN a six concert series that has continued to bring renowned artists to the humbly beautiful Bowraville Theatre, the fourth instalment played out in spectacular fashion last Saturday night when the genre defying Karl S Williams walked the boards.

The softly spoken native of Northern New South Wales was jaw dropping from the first note to leave his lips until the last.



The man’s vocal range is so rich and vast that it is almost distracting as you try comparing him with some of rock and folk greats and just when you think you have nailed it you hear something else.

Think Jesus channelling Bob Seger and you are kind of in the ballpark.

When Karl performed his latest single ‘Mighty Judgment’ it is hard not to think you have found the last great protest singer, then you rethink your stance as he puts down the guitar, takes up his place at the keyboard and delivers piano ballads overflowing with love and spirituality.

Karl S Williams was paired with his perfect supporting act on Saturday night in the form of Vena Klymo.

The singer/songwriter has the rare ability to turn what might otherwise be mundane topics, such as the love for her first car and growing up in a small town, into clever poetry set to velvety guitar.

Still in her mid-20s, Vena has been able to accumulate enough life experience to populate an impressive catalogue of songs that are as meaningful as they are fun.

Karl S Williams was overtly in awe of the Bowraville Theatre as a place to perform and told News Of The Area, “Venues like this theatre are rare and it has been an absolute pleasure to share my music in such an intimate and beautiful space.”

This concert was the fourth of six events at the Bowraville Theatre presented by Archive Mid North Coast.

Their program is designed to refresh and reliven the theatre, to provide opportunities for touring and local musicians and to bring accessible and inclusive music events to this regional community and made possible by the NSW Government’s Reconnecting Regional NSW – Community Events Program.

By Mick BIRTLES