Karuah footballer Shaqueil Saunders signs with South Sydney Rabbitohs in SG Ball competition

TEA GARDENS Hawks Rugby League player and Karuah local Shaqueil Saunders’ road to professional sports stardom continues as he fulfills a contract with the South Sydney Rabbitohs in the SG Ball Cup for U-19s.

First noticed last October, during the Koori Knockout competition at Bombaderry, Shaq pulled off a miraculous ‘double chip’n’chase’, blowing away the crowd and catching the eye of professional league scouts.

A call from the Bulldogs’ Josh Addo-Carr precipitated many more, including from veteran agent Gavin Orr, then an offer from the South Sydney Rabbitohs.

Shaq’s has deep family ties with the Bunnies.

Latrelle and Shaquai Mitchell are Shaq’s cousins, and Bunnies Hall-of-Fame legend Eric Simms is his great-uncle.

“We knew, and went straight for the Bunnies,” said Shaq’s parents, Leah and Ryan.

“It’s been like a puzzle getting put back together, all the family connections.”

“When your family goes for them, you have to go for them,” Shaq said, “I’m keen to get into it, a new journey, new start.”

Shaq played U-10s and U-12s with the Myall River Hawks, turned to soccer for a while, then debuted in the Senior Men’s competition this year, where he got to play alongside his dad, Ryan Saunders, for many game-making plays and tries throughout the year, right up to the Grand Final.

“Proud is an understatement,” said Ryan, who was ecstatic to play with his son this past season.

“He can do anything he puts his mind to and makes the commitment, he’s always been a good footballer, soccer too.”

“Leah’s been a massive engine behind everything, too,” Ryan referred to the thrice-weekly drives down south for training, which Leah took on atop her other work and duties.

“Karuah Aboriginal Land Council is sponsoring me to get to and from training in Sydney, helping with the car, petrol and e-tag costs.”

Shaq’s training started Monday, 6 November, along with the intercity commute three times per week between Karuah and Sydney, with the first trial game against the Cronulla Sharks on 16 December.

