Karuah Motor Yacht Club hosts return of annual fishing competition in 2023

ANGLERS were on the waters around Karuah all weekend, with the successful return of the Karuah Motor Yacht Club’s (KMYC) annual fishing competition from Friday 28 April, to Sunday 30 April.

With 30 entrants in the three categories, Estuary, Offshore and the new ‘Beach’ Fishing, Commodore Jim Timony of the KYMC seemed very happy with the outcome.

“It was pretty successful, the ocean fishing did well, as were the catches in the estuary, despite some trouble with the boats early on,” Commodore Timony told News Of The Area.

Judged by the famous ‘unofficial Mayor of Broughton Island’, Bob Dyer, the winners were stoked to see their time on the water yield such voluminous returns.

“The average weights for each category were 0.7kg for both Beach and Offshore fishing, the biggest offshore catch was Ron Thomas’ 1.06kg snapper, and 0.5kg for the Estuary,” Kylie Ghys, the event’s organiser at KYMC, told NOTA.

Three juniors entered this year, with two taking home the trophies, Myels Hood won ‘Best Estuary’ with a 0.3kg flathead, and Riley Harris took ‘Best Beach’ with a 0.76kg bream, Harris also took the overall Juniors’ catch award.

In following tradition, the ‘Horse’s Arse’ award, recognising poor planning/judgement, went reluctantly to the crew of ‘Karma’, for using dirty fuel.

The catches of the day will likely share the same fate – becoming many a main course for the evening’s dinner.

“Everyone returned safely, and we are definitely looking forward to next year,” Commodore Timony said.

“We’re lucky to have an amazing diversity of marine areas here, with the bays, estuaries, lakes and rivers, salt and freshwater, so much in this area, I am still discovering bays and coves after 45 years.”

Planning for 2024 will take great care regarding not only weather, but the tides and cycles of the Moon, to ensure optimum fishing conditions.

By Thomas O’KEEFE