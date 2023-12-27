Karuah receives regional grant funding for town website



KARUAH has received a grant from the Foundation for Rural and Regional Renewal’s (FRRR) ‘Strengthening Rural Communities’ Program, receiving $9500 for regional development.

The Karuah Progress Association (KPA) applied for the grant, citing the town’s need to develop a unified website that “communicates to the local community and general public all aspects of the township of Karuah, e.g. tourism, businesses, sports, education, events, history and culture”.



“We are a unique town that offers a great deal to both tourists and local residents, but lacks a central hub to bring everyone together, as existing communication is limited for Karuah,” KPA’s Marion Brown told NOTA.

“We are not reaching new residents as the town grows.

“Swan Bay, The Branch, North Arm Cove and all other surrounding towns miss out, we also know that not everyone is on social media from our community.”

“A professionally-developed website would be well-placed to support local services that don’t have a physical presence, and a location for the Karuah Place Plan updates from Port Stephens Council.”

April Merrick, NSW Grant Program Manager at FRRR, told NOTA that Karuah’s application was successful based on its “clear explanation of the value of a community website, the involvement of volunteer groups, and a plan to maintain relevancy into the future”.

“They had huge community support, with letters and a survey of the community, and we rely on applicants making it clear what the community’s needs and supports are.”

Via the FRRR, the money originates from the Australian Government’s ‘Rebuilding Regional Communities’ stream, to assist regional and rural communities in recovering from COVID’s economic ravaging.

“A Karuah website would provide an opportunity for new community members to engage, connect and learn about our amazing township and assist in making them feel welcomed, and it will soon be home to our new town logo,” Ms Brown confirmed.

By Thomas O’KEEFE

