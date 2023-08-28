Karuah Rooettes claim Newcastle Maitland Community Women’s rugby league

A SIX month pact to bring home the Newcastle Maitland Womens Community premiership trophy has come to fruition for the Karuah Rooettes rugby league team.

The enterprising Rooettes stamped themselves one of the finest womens lineups in the Hunter region after trouncing Dora Creek Swampies 22-4 in last Saturday’s Grand Final at Cessnock Sports Ground.

Karuah’s outstanding fullback prospect Ebony Oakley was judged best player on ground with the points-scoring sensation turning in a customary superb performance in her side’s four try rout.

The Grand Final victory capped a monumental campaign for rookie coach Dylan Foley and his immensely talented squad in 2023.

“Right from the time I was appointed coach the girls made a pact to win the competition and collect the silverware,” a jubilant Foley told News Of The Area.

“They are a delight to coach, quick learners with a passion for the game that have produced some exceptional team displays this season,” he said.

“Each player has made a significant contribution towards our success and I am so proud of them all – they are an outstanding rugby league combination,” Foley added.

The Rooettes were the dominant team in this year’s competition – claiming the minor title and championship trophy and losing only one match against the Swampies six weeks ago.

Led by inspirational representative prop Jessica Neilson, the Rooettes entertained crowds with their bustling defence and sweeping backline movements that produced many a try.

Spring heeled hooker Sophie Lembcke was a stand out in the number nine jumper and showed her wares in the Grand Final with a crafty two try effort.

Her try double after fifteen minutes gave Karuah a 12-4 lead before the Rooettes registered a ‘special’ length of the field four pointer by five eighth Sophie Anderson that rocked the Swampies.

Clever half back Haley Dews instigated the movement with a darting run before off-loading to front rower Neilson who showed amazing speed on a 70 metre dash before positioning an ever alert Anderson backing up to score.

Tricky winger Christine Higginbottom sealed the trophy win with a late try to bury the Swampies – despite half back Reighan Peckham’s consolation four pointer.

Karuah’s championship-winning Women’s squad included Ebony Oakley, Christine Higginbottom, Chantelle Gallagher, Alana Bednar, Danelle Savuro, Sophie Anderson, Haley Dews, Dallas Gray, Laura Mahoney, Sarsha Venables, Jessica Neilson (captain), Sophie Lembcke, Taquiah Lukaszewicz, Danielle Mahoney, Chloe Taylor, Torey Blanch, Kelly Johnson and Amani Langdon.

Coach Foley was assisted by team manager Hannah Portus and trainers Emma Thompson, Damien Smith and Kathleen Foley.

In other news, Clarence Town Cobras advanced to the Grand Final of the Men’s Northern Conference after toppling Karuah Roos 30-22 at Lakeside Sporting Complex.

The Roos will now face Tea Gardens in a preliminary final this Saturday at Lakeside from 1pm after the Hawks skittled Gloucester Magpies 44-10.

By Chris KARAS